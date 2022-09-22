New Delhi: India A led by Sanju Samson defeated New Zealand A in the first ODI of the three match series and fans were really happy to see the Samson as they were giving him a huge cheer during the match. His absence from the T20 World Cup already caused a big ruckus between fans and BCCI. This series is a silver lining for Sanju Samson’s fans.

Team India after winning the toss invited the Kiwis to bat first and bowled them out on 167 with Shardul Thakur grabbing four wickets for just 32 runs. Men in Blue’s sharp bowling attack pushed Kiwis to backfoot and restricted them to a really low score.

Samson and Rajat Patidar played unbeaten knocks to lead their side to a magnificent 7 wickets victory.

Sanju Samson missed out in the squad for the T20 World Cup down under but was provided with this amazing opportunity to lead Team India A side in the white ball series. His possess the experience of leading a side as he has been fulfilling this role for quite a few years now for Rajasthan Royals in India Premier League or IPL.

The fans were really happy and thrilled to see the new India A skipper and were cheering their heart out. A huge section of fans questioned BCCI for their decision of omitting Sanju Samson from the T20 World Cup squad and even threatened to protest against BCCI.

Indian Cricket and Cricketers have a really extraordinary level of fanbase supporting them and it is visible time after time. The fans never fail to support their players in their crucial time and this motivates players to perform well too.