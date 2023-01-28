Sanju Samson Is Ready For Comeback | See Here
The 28-year-old wicketkeeper batsman suffered a knee injury while attempting to take a catch against Sri Lanka in the first T20 match.
New Delhi: Sanju Samson is all set and ready to return to the ground after getting fully recovered. The 28-year-old wicketkeeper batsman suffered a knee injury while attempting to take a catch against Sri Lanka in the first T20 match and was ruled out of the remaining two T20s as well.
Winner of the "emerging player" award for the 2013 IPL, Samson put on a 176-run partnership with Deepak Hooda against Ireland in the second Twenty20 in June 2022, which was the highest partnership for any wicket in India in T20I, in which Samson contributed 77 runs and Deepak Hooda smashed a century. Samson shared an Instagram post when he got injured, informing fans that there is nothing to worry about with his injury and he will be back soon.View this post on Instagram
Sanju Samson has scored 330 runs in the 11 ODIs he has played for India, with a healthy average of 66. Samson will be looking forward to the upcoming IPL season as well as securing his place in the upcoming ODI World Cup in 2023.View this post on Instagram
