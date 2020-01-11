Sanju Samson Missing From The Team India Picture After Series Win Over Sri Lanka, Here’s Why | SEE POST

India wicketkeeper Sanju Samson made a comeback to the blues on Friday after four years against Sri Lanka in the third T20I at Pune. Hosts India won the match by 78 runs. Samson, who walked into bat at No. 3, smashed the first ball for a six but his stay was cut short as the right-handed batsman was out of the very next delivery to Wanindu Hasaranga. But what baffled the fans was his absence from the team picture after the series win. The 25-year-old was not to be seen in the team picture and there is a reason behind it.

Them boys ready for the tour! 😬 pic.twitter.com/865UXYJh7S Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) January 11, 2020

Mayank Agarwal took to Twitter and posted a picture where Samson can be spotted along with the members of the India A squad who have left for New Zealand. The side departed for the series that consists of three one-day games and two four-day games. The India A side is scheduled to play a practice match against New Zealand on January 17.

Earlier, in-form KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan smashed half-centuries and a powerful cameo from Manish Pandey (31* off 18) and Shardul Thakur (22* off 8) powered India to 201/6 in the third and final Twenty20 International at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Friday.

Winning the toss for the first time in the series, Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga invited the hosts to bat, a decision that his counterpart Virat Kohli said that they initially wanted as well to throw some challenge to the batting department.

Brief scores: India 201/6 (KL Rahul 54, Shikhar Dhawan 52; Lakshan Sandakan 3/35) beat Sri Lanka 123 all out (Dhananjaya de Silva 57; Navdeep Saini 3/28, Shardul Thakur 2/19, Washington Sundar 2/37) by 78 runs