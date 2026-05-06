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Sanju Samson opens up on missed century after match winning knock for CSK in IPL 2026

With this win, Chennai Super Kings kept themselves in the race as the tournament enters a crucial phase. Samson's form and composure at the crease continue to be a big boost for the side moving forward.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 06, 2026, 11:19 AM IST

Published On May 06, 2026, 11:19 AM IST

Last UpdatedMay 06, 2026, 11:19 AM IST

Sanju Samson missed century

Sanju Samson on missed century in CSK win

Chennai Super Kings continued their push in IPL 2026 with a convincing eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals, thanks to a composed unbeaten 87 from Sanju Samson. The wicketkeeper-batter looked in complete control during the chase, guiding his side home with ease.

After the match, Samson credited his calm mindset and simple approach for his consistent run this season in the yellow jersey.

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‘Stick to basics’: Samson on his batting approach

They’re calling me Chetta, but I like Sanju more. You try to see what works well, stick to the basics, and trust your hands to do the rest. I just stuck to the process, and it’s working out well.

I’ve been doing it for the last 3-5 years, it’s a tactical bit as well, I move around a bit according to the bowlers. I’m always like this. The biggest change is you’re seeing more of me, but I’m always calm,” Samson said after being named Player of the Match.

Chase made easy with solid partnership

Chasing 156, CSK never allowed the game to drift. Samson built a strong, unbeaten 114-run stand with youngster Kartik Sharma, who played a valuable supporting role with 41 not out.

The pair paced the innings smartly, ensuring there was no pressure as they finished the game with 15 balls to spare.

Reading conditions the key to success

Samson revealed that understanding the pitch early helped him plan his innings better, especially on a surface where stroke-making wasn’t straightforward.

Looking at what we were chasing and how the wicket was behaving, even if we were 30 or 35 for 1 in the batting PP, looking at the shots I can play in the middle overs and against the spinners, I was confident about scoring runs.

Team comes first despite missed century

Samson was close to another hundred but chose to focus on finishing the game rather than chasing personal milestones.

“Hundreds are always special. There was a desire, but I had to be a bit too selfish to get it. My partner was playing well and winning the game gave me more confidence and happiness. A few more matches to come, let’s see if it comes around.”

Kartik credits Samson’s guidance

Youngster Kartik Sharma said batting alongside Samson made things easier, especially on a slow pitch that assisted the spinners.

Yes, it was fun. We had a good partnership for a long time. It was helping the spinners – the ball was stopping and turning a lot.

I knew it was not a big score, and we could take our time, which we did. (Sanju) bhaiya said that it was a slow wicket and told me to do what comes to me, which I did. There was no such target. Just play in a good range and hit the ball. Play the ball, that’s all,” he said.

CSK build momentum at crucial stage

With this win, Chennai Super Kings kept themselves in the race as the tournament enters a crucial phase. Samson’s form and composure at the crease continue to be a big boost for the side moving forward.

S

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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