Sanju Samson Spends 2 Crores Out Of 15 Crore Salary To Help Young And Talented Cricketers: Report

Sanju Samson's trainer has revealed that the RR captain spends 2 crores out of 15 crore salary to help young and talented cricketers.

New Delhi: Sanju Samson is rated very highly in Indian cricket. The wicketkeeper-batter has done splendidly well for his domestic team and IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals. Samson, however, has failed to cement his place in the Indian Cricket Team. Samson got a few opportunities in the ODI squad and did well, scoring 330 runs in 11 matches at an average of 66 but the stiff competition and lack of 50-over cricket meant that he never got a long rope. T20 was the format Sanju could have flourished but he failed to deliver and was dropped from the team.

Sanju Samson joined Rajasthan Royals in 2013 and has gone on to become one of the key players of the team. He was handed the leadership responsibility in 2021 and led the team to the finals in the following year, where they lost to Gujarat Titans. Samson's trainer recently revealed that out of the 15 crores that Sanju Samson earns from IPL, he spends 2 crores to help young and talented cricketers.

"Sanju Samson gets around 15 crores, minimum 2 crores he helps domestic players & children who have lots of talent, more than Sanju the player, everyone wants Sanju the human to be successful and that is why he has lots of support," the trainer said to Sports Vikatan.