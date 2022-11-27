Qatar: The FIFA World Cup is currently the biggest topic of discussion be it sports or anything else. However, a little cricket fever was visible on the football field too from the current house of FIFA. An Indian fan attending the Group B match between Harry Kane’s England and Tyler Adams-led USA at the Al Bayt stadium brought a huge poster of Indian wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson.

The poster had a message for Indian star saying ‘Lots Of Love From Qatar, We Support You #Sanju Samson’. This is a part of fan started moment for Sanju Samson. The Rajasthan Royals skipper has failed to find a permanent spot in the Indian team despite making a debut years back.

Sanju Samson fans in the FIFA World Cup. pic.twitter.com/Dfoe64bV9R Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 27, 2022

Team India decided to bring Deepak Hooda in place of Sanju Samson for the second ODI against New Zealand. This started a wave of questions on social media. Fans questioned the decision of benching Samson despite a decent outing in the first ODI. The wave was so big that ‘Justice for Sanju Samson’ started trending on social media.

Shikhar Dhawan explained the decision later and said “We wanted the sixth bowler to come in, so Sanju Samson missed out and Hooda came in. And Chahar was picked because he can swing the ball really well. A few of our guys are resting but this side is still strong, shows the depth of our squad.”

However, Samson’s omission from the T20 World Cup squad and his frequent absence from playing 11 during bilateral series has made fans really furious. However, watching cricketing fans extend their