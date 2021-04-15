Be it with the toss, the bat, or the gloves, newly-appointed Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has not put a foot wrong in this IPL. During Rajasthan Royals’ second match of the tournament, Samson came up with the goods in Wankhede on Thursday as he took a stunning one-handed catch to send the ever-so-dangerous Shikhar Dhawan back in the hut.

Samson had to dive full-stretch in the air to hold on to the ball. Dhawan looked to use the pace of Jaydev Unadkat and play a scoop over the keeper. Unfortunately, it did not come off the middle of the bat and a diving Samson did not let that out.

Here is the stunning catch by the RR skipper:

The Royals have been on top ever since winning the toss and opting to field first. The RR opening bowlers impressed as they got rid of the openers cheaply. Prithvi Shaw and Dhawan – who has been in good form – could not get going tonight at the Wankhede.