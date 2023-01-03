Sanju Samson To Rahul Tripathi: 4 Indian Players Who Might Not Get A Chance To Play In IND-SL T20Is

New Delhi: India will start 2023 calendar year with a home series against Sri Lanka. The white ball assignment will have three T20Is and as many ODIs. The T20I series will start on January 3 in Mumbai. Hardik Pandya will lead Indian team in absence of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. India have announced a 16-member squad for T20I series, but there a couple of years who despite being part of the squad may not get a game against Sri Lanka.

Here’s a look at four such players who might miss out on a place in the Indian team.

Sanju Samson: If India decides to open with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan and hand Shubman Gill his T20I debut as well then there are high chances that Sanju Samson might not get a game for India in the T20I series against Sri Lanka. Because In that situation Surya will bat at 4, Deepak Hooda at 5 and skipper Hardik Pandya at 6. One among Washington Sundar and Axar Patel will take No.7 position which means there will be no place left for the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter.

Rahul Tripathi: Surnisers Hyderabad batter Rahul Tripathi has travelled with Indian team for quite some time now but has warmed the bench only and in the upcoming three-match series as well, the same is likely to happen again. The top order is already stacked up that there’ll be no place for Tripathi to get a game. There are many players who are up in pecking order than him and will most likely get the game.

Shivam Mavi: Former India U-19 paver Mavi has earned his maiden India call up but the chances of him getting his maiden game are very slim. Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik and Harshal Patel are likely to be three Indian pacers who’ll be considered with Hardik being the fourth option.

Mukesh Kumar: Like Mavi, Bengal pacer Mukesh is also unlikely to get a game. He has never played for senior Indian team before and so despite his impressive show he’s unlikely to get a game. If any of the first three pacers face an injury or health scare then there could be a chance but in that scenario also he has to fight for a spot with Mavi.