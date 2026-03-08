Sanju Samson’s 89 lights up T20 World Cup 2026 final, breaks Virat Kohli record and creates multiple milestones

Sanju Samson’s explosive 89 in the T20 World Cup 2026 final didn’t just power India to 255, it shattered Virat Kohli’s record.

Sanju Samson records

Sanju Samson stole the show once again in the T20 World Cup 2026 final, smashing a explosive knock that left fans roaring and records tumbling. The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman played a fiery innings of 89 runs off just 46 balls against New Zealand in Ahmedabad, packed with 5 fours and 8 sixes. This big-hitting display helped India post a massive 255/5 after batting first, setting New Zealand a tough target of 256.

Samson once more showed why he’s been India’s go-to match-winner this tournament, tearing into the Kiwi attack and creating history along the way.

Samson’s blazing final knock

In the high-pressure final, Sanju Samson delivered 89 off 46 balls (5 fours, 8 sixes) at a strike rate of 193.47. His innings was full of clean striking, and those 8 sixes lit up the Narendra Modi Stadium. This knock powered India’s total of 255/5 in 20 overs, with contributions from Abhishek Sharma (quickfire start), Ishan Kishan, and an unbeaten 26 off 8 from Shivam Dube to finish strongly.

Breaking Virat Kohli’s record in World Cup finals

Samson’s 89 became the highest individual score by an Indian in a T20 World Cup final, surpassing Virat Kohli’s previous best of 77. This now stands as India’s top personal effort in the summit clash.

Most runs by an Indian in a single T20 World Cup edition

Across just five matches in the 2026 tournament, Samson piled up 321 runs at an average of 80.25 and a stunning strike rate of 199.37. His highest score was 97. With this, he overtook Virat Kohli’s record of 319 runs from the 2014 edition, becoming the Indian with the most runs in one T20 World Cup.

Highest individual score in a T20 World Cup final

Samson’s 89* also set the new benchmark for the highest individual score in any T20 World Cup final. It beat Marlon Samuels’ unbeaten 85* for West Indies against England in Kolkata back in 2016.

T20 World Cup final highest individual scores:

89 – Sanju Samson (India) vs New Zealand, Ahmedabad, 2026

85* – Marlon Samuels (West Indies) vs England, Kolkata, 2016

85 – Kane Williamson (New Zealand) vs Australia, Dubai, 2021

78 – Marlon Samuels (West Indies) vs Sri Lanka, Colombo, 2012

Samson joining an elite club: Semis and Final fifties

By scoring a fifty in both the semi-final and final, Samson became only the third player to achieve this feat in T20 World Cup history. He joins Shahid Afridi (2009) and Virat Kohli (2014) in this special list.

Three Consecutive Half-Centuries – Matching the Greats

Samson hammered three fifties in a row during the tournament. He’s the third Indian and seventh overall batter to do so in T20 World Cups, standing alongside legends like Mahela Jayawardene, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, KL Rahul, Kusal Mendis, and Sahibzada Farhan.

Most sixes in a single T20 World Cup edition

The Kerala star smashed 21 sixes across the tournament â€“ the most by any player in one edition. He edged past Finn Allen’s 20 (also from 2026) to claim the top spot.

21 – Sanju Samson (India), 2026

20 – Finn Allen (New Zealand), 2026

19 – Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies), 2026

18 – Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan), 2026

Matching Rohit Sharma’s six-hitting heroics

In the final itself, Samson clubbed 8 sixes – equalling Rohit Sharma’s record for the most sixes by an Indian in a single T20 World Cup innings (Rohit hit 8 vs Australia in 2024).

India’s power-packed batting display

India opted to bat first and raced to 255/5. Key contributions included:

Sanju Samson: 89 (46 balls, 5×4, 8×6)

Abhishek Sharma: Quick 52 off 21 balls to set the tone

Ishan Kishan: 54 off 25 balls

Shivam Dube: Unbeaten 26 off 8 balls to close out with fireworks

