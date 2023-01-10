Sanju Was Always Our Guy: RR CEO Reveals Why Samson Samson Was Made Royal's Skipper

New Delhi: After continuous poor seasons, Rajasthan Royals took a bold step and released their captain, Steve Smith after the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Smith failed to score quick runs as expected of a captain and under him. After franchise didn’t get the desired results they released the overseas player. The Royals put their trust in the Kerala’s extraordinary player Sanju Samson. He leading Kerala at that point in domestic cricket.

After a disappointing debut season as a captain, Samson bounced back strongly following a superb mega auction as the Royals reached their first final since 2008 (where they won the IPL) in 2022.

In a recent interview speaking on Samson’s appointment as the captain of the franchise to News18, RR CEO Jake Lush McCrum said that he was always in the plans. He said even though Sanju is young at that point but he had vast IPL experience and being with the franchise for six years, helped their decision.

“Sanju was always our guy. I would say he is a big name. Sanju, yes he might have been younger than some individuals but as I said, huge amount of IPL experience, huge amount of experience with Rajasthan Royals. He lived, breathed the brand and everything about the franchise. He is so passionate about it which is so important,” McCrum told News18.

“What I love about Sanju is his openness to learn and the amount he has developed over the last couple of years has been amazing. He will keep getting better and better. He has taken us to a final in his second year as captain which is monumental and the way he manages players, the way he works and motivates them behind the scenes. He may not be the loudest individual on the field but all the work he does off it, which isn’t seen by many, is one of the big reasons why we have been so successful. He has worked very well with Sanga (Kumar Sangakkara) in creating that winning culture and look what’s happened in the last season,” he added.