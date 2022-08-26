Dubai: Virat Kohli and Babar Azam set social media on fire after their picture of having a conversation ahead of the Asia cup clash went viral. Many cricket fans appreciated the friendship despite their respective teams being arch-rivals.

Former Pakistan cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq also reacted to the picture and said that it sends a good message to the world. Recalling a tweet from 2015, Mushtaq said that cricket is not just a sport but it also brings people together.

Saqlain while interacting with media said, “Some years back, I went to play an All-Star Game, there were top 25 cricketers of the world and we were playing together. Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne got everyone together, that time around, I had put out a tweet. That match was being followed by just Indian and Pakistan cricket fans in America. Both Indian and Pakistan fans had stitched together flags and they were displaying it in unison.”

“I had tweeted then that it is just not cricket and entertainment. It helps people understand so many things, it is bringing everyone together. When we play matches, emotions run high. But this game also helps in giving lessons about humanity. I think yesterday’s picture between Babar and Virat gives a good message,” he added.

India and Pakistan will play in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022 on 28th August at the Dubai International Stadium. The two teams last met in the T20 World Cup 2021 were Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets.