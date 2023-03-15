Saqlain Mushtaq, Pakistan Legend, Reveals Exciting 'Doosra' Story

Saqlain is accredited with the invention of " Doosra", a delivery which turns from legside to offside breaking the orthodox spin barrier of Off-spin.

New Delhi: Rated as arguably one of the best spinners of his generation, former Pakistan cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq is also credited for being the one who invented the 'doosra' a delivery which turns from legside to offside breaking the orthodox spin barrier of off-spin. Saqlain, who has 208 wickets in 49 Tests to his name and 288 wickets in 169 ODIs, revealed how the term 'doosra' was coined. In a recent podcast on Nadir Ali's YouTube channel, the former spin wizard credited ex-Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper Moin Khan for it. Rated as arguably one of the best spinners of his generation, former Pakistan cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq is also credited for being the one who invented the 'doosra' a delivery which turns from legside to offside breaking the orthodox spin barrier of off-spin. Saqlain, who has 208 wickets in 49 Tests to his name and 288 wickets in 169 ODIs, revealed how the term 'doosra' was coined. In a recent podcast on Nadir Ali's YouTube channel, the former spin wizard credited ex-Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper Moin Khan for it.

"The credit of giving the name the 'doosra' goes to Moin Khan. He was the wicketkeeper when I used to bowl. He used say, 'Saqi whenever I will ask you, then you have to bowl the doosra'. He would stand near the stump-mic and his voice would go directly into the commentary box. From there, the commentators thought that the delivery is called as the 'doosra'. Now, this name is also there in the English dictionary, where it has also been defined." revealed the former Pakistani spinner.

The 46-year-old also revealed how he turned up bowling the unique delivery while playing terrace cricket with his brothers.

"There was a ground near my house, where Imran Khan used to play and opposite of that ground, Abdul Khadir played. I was really young back then and heard about Imran Khan's in-dipper and Abdul Khadir was known as magician. So, I thought that even I should have an unique action of my own. When I started bowling, I used to play with my brothers on the terrace with a table-tennis ball. I used to practice new techniques of spin with the table tennis ball on my terrace and one day I noticed a very different turn in the ball. The delivery required a very different grip and a different position of hand. From there, I got an idea that how I can spin the ball outside. Then I started practicing it on tennis ball and later on, with the cricket ball. I even got some bruises on my fingers while practicing the doosra," he added.

Saqlain is well-known in the cricketing world for his phenomenal spin-bowling skills. He is the fastest bowler to reach the milestone of 250 ODI wickets, and his record is still unbroken. After he introduced "Doosra," it became one of the sharpest weapons of the off-spinners. Many world-class spinners like Harbhajan Singh made it a crucial part of their bowling, through which they used to dash one of the best batters.