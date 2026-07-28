Saransh Jain’s emotional journey to Team India: Father’s cancer battle, years of patience and a dream finally fulfilled

Every international debut has a backstory of struggle and Saransh Jain’s emotional journey is no different. After years of performing consistently in domestic cricket and waiting patiently for his opportunity, the 33-year-old Madhya Pradesh all-rounder finally got his maiden India Test call-up for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. But reaching this stage required much more than runs, wickets and hard work.

While the cricketing world celebrated Saransh’s selection, his family was reminded of a difficult phase they had overcome together more than a decade ago. His father and first coach, Subodh Jain, fought oral cancer while quietly encouraging his son to focus only on cricket.

Also Read: Who is Saransh Jain? Meet 33-year-old Madhya Pradesh all-rounder earns maiden India Test call for Sri Lanka Tour

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A painful truth waited for Saransh after Australia tour

Back in 2014, a 21-year-old Saransh was touring Australia with an Indore club team. During the trip, he regularly called home and asked to speak with his father, but every time his mother or elder brother told him that Subodh was busy.

The family hid the truth from Saransh so that he could concentrate on cricket.

When he finally returned to India, he discovered that his father had undergone surgery after being diagnosed with oral cancer.

“My mouth was badly swollen after surgery and I couldn’t speak. The moment Saransh saw me, he broke down,” recalled Subodh, now 61.

Unable to speak, Subodh wrote a message on a piece of paper that became one of the biggest motivations in Saransh’s career.

“Beta, tu jitna accha karega, main utni jaldi theek ho jaaunga” (Son, the better you perform, the quicker I will recover).

A dream comes true at a Hanuman temple

Saransh’s India selection came on a Tuesday while he was visiting a Hanuman temple in Indore, something he regularly does whenever he is at home.

According to his father, Saransh missed the selectors’ first phone call because he was inside the temple.

“He was inside the temple and missed the first call. When he came out, he learnt about his selection.”

For Subodh, the moment carried even greater significance because he had once dreamt of playing for India himself.

“I am overwhelmed. I played Ranji Trophy for Madhya Pradesh but, like many others, I couldn’t fulfil my dream. Today, my son has fulfilled it.”

From father to coach, the lessons never stopped

Subodh represented Madhya Pradesh as an off-spinner during his playing days before becoming a coach. He admitted that although Saransh now studies Ravichandran Ashwin’s bowling videos, he was once his son’s biggest inspiration.

“He now watches Ravichandran Ashwin’s videos and keeps learning, but when he started, I was his idol.”

Subodh believes Saransh’s success has come because of his discipline and work ethic.

“I have coached many Ranji Trophy players, including my son. They all had one quality — they spoke less and worked more.”

He also recalled noticing Saransh’s talent when he was still playing age-group cricket alongside current India batter Rajat Patidar.

“I realised it when he was playing Under-12 cricket. Saransh and Rajat Patidar have played together since they were 11. People who watched him then told me he had something special. Of course, I am his coach, but I am also his father.”

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Domestic performances kept Saransh in the race

Saransh enjoyed a dream Ranji Trophy debut by taking a five-wicket haul against Tamil Nadu, but his place in the team was not guaranteed for long.

His father credited former Madhya Pradesh coach Chandrakant Pandit for continuing to believe in his abilities.

“It was Chandrakant Pandit who saw something special in him. Everyone knows Chandu Pandit ji has an exceptional eye for talent.”

The all-rounder continued delivering strong performances in domestic cricket. He played a key role in Madhya Pradesh’s Ranji Trophy title-winning campaign before impressing in the Duleep Trophy with 16 wickets in two matches.

Saransh also contributed with both bat and ball in the Irani Cup and later caught the selectors’ attention during the India A tour of Sri Lanka, where his all-round display eventually earned him a place in the senior national squad.

One final message before Team India debut

Now retired from his bank job, Subodh still watches Madhya Pradesh matches whenever his health allows. As Saransh prepares for the biggest opportunity of his career, his father’s advice remains exactly the same as it was years ago.

“My only advice is, ‘Beta, bindaas khelna agar chance mile. Koi pressure mat lena’ (Son, play fearlessly if you get your chance. Don’t take any pressure).”

(With PTI Inputs)