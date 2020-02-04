22-year-old <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Sarfaraz-Khan">Sarfaraz Khan</a> has had a dream run over the last fortnight where he has not put a foot wrong. The Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer now has amassed 605 runs in <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Ranji-Trophy">Ranji Trophy</a> without being dismissed. <p></p> <p></p>His dream run started when he smashed his maiden triple ton (301* off 391 balls) against Uttar Pradesh in the Quarter Finals to keep Mumbai's hopes alive. <p></p> <p></p>The pint-sized right-hander then smashed a quick-fire double ton in the very next match against Himachal Pradesh. He scored 226* in the 75 overs of the play that was possible on the first day of the match against Saurashtra at Rajkot. <p></p> <p></p>On Tuesday, with 527 runs without being dismissed, he added 78 runs more to his unbeaten streak before getting out. That made it 605, which made him join a list of elite cricketers which features former India international VVS Laxman, Vijay Merchant and Vijay Dharmani. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Here is the elite list:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>709 KC Ibrahim 1947/48 <p></p>645 GA Hick 1990 <p></p>634 VM Merchant 1941/42 <p></p>630 EH Hendren 1929/30 <p></p>625 S Badrinath 2007/08 <p></p>608 P Dharmani 1999/00 <p></p>605 SN Khan 2019/20 <p></p>575 ED Weekes 1950 <p></p>558 F Jakeman 1951 <p></p>545 RB Simpson 1959/60 <p></p>538 VVS Laxman 1997/98 <p></p>530 VVS Laxman 1999/00 <p></p> <p></p>KC Ibrahim from India is on top of the list. He scored 709 runs before being dismissed in 1947-48. He is followed by former English cricketer Graeme Hick, who amassed 645 runs in 1990. <p></p> <p></p>Five of the seven players to score 600+ first-class runs between two dismissals are from India only. <p></p> <p></p>England's Patsy Hendren was the first to join the list with 630 runs across three innings in 1929/30. Vijay Merchant broke that record scoring 634 runs in 1941/42 across three knocks. <p></p> <p></p>Merchant' record stood about six years before Ibrahim climbed a mountain. Graeme Hick came close during the 1990 season where he scored 709 during his five successive fifty-plus scores.