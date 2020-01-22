Mumbai’s Sarfaraz Khan slammed his maiden triple century on Wednesday in a Round 6 Group A and B Ranji Trophy game against Uttar Pradesh at the Wankhede Stadium. The 22-year-old remained unbeaten on 301* off 391 balls as the match ended in a draw. Khan’s innings was laced with 30 fours and eight sixes.

His triple century is only the third by a first-class batsman while batting at No 6. Among the eight triple centuries made by Mumbai batsmen in Ranji Trophy games, he is the seventh to have done it. Only Wasim Jaffer has done it twice.

300+ #RanjiTrophy scores for Mumbai… 8th triple century by seven batsmen 377 – S Manjrekar in 1991 359*- V Merchant in 1943 340 – S Gavaskar in 1982 323 – A Wadekar in 1967 314*- W Jaffer in 1996 309*- R Sharma in 2009 301 – W Jaffer in 2009 300*- Sarfaraz Khan – today Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 22, 2020

Khan also joined an elite club featuring greats like Sunil Gavaskar, Vijay Merchant, Ajit Wadekar Rohit Sharma among others.

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif lauded Sarfaraz Khan on his feat. His post read, “Not often does life give you a second chance. And when it does you need to grab it with both hands. Sarfaraz Khan certainly has grabbed his comeback chance with both hands. Mumbai 16/2 in pursuit of UP’s 626 and an outstanding triple century from Sarfaraz to get the lead.”

His 301* is now the second-highest score in first-class cricket while batting at number six with the highest being Karun Nair’s 328 in the 2014/15 Ranji Trophy final also at the Wankhede Stadium.