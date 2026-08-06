Sarthak Ranjan’s 95 powers North Delhi Strikers to thrilling win over East Delhi Riders

North Delhi Strikers produced another impressive batting performance to defeat East Delhi Riders by six wickets in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Earlier, East Delhi Riders posted a competitive 171/6 in their 20 overs, thanks to a superb unbeaten knock from Sujal Singh. The left-handed batter anchored the innings brilliantly, scoring 82 off just 50 balls, including six fours and four sixes.

Sarthak Ranjan, Yash Bhatia’s century stand powers North Delhi strikers to victory

The Riders struggled to build momentum as wickets fell at regular intervals. However, Sujal held one end firmly, paced his innings well and ensured the scoreboard kept moving. He accelerated in the latter half of the innings to help his side finish with a fighting total.

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For North Delhi Strikers, Vikas Dixit was the standout bowler. He bowled with excellent control and returned impressive figures of 1/19 from his four overs, while the rest of the bowling attack kept things tight despite Sujal’s lone battle.

Chasing 172, North Delhi Strikers got off to a poor start and were reduced to 39/2 in the early overs. However, captain Sarthak Ranjan and Yash Bhatia steadied the innings with a magnificent 113-run partnership for the third wicket that completely shifted the momentum in their favour.

North Delhi strikers dominate the chase through Ranjan’s batting brilliance

Ranjan led from the front with a breathtaking knock of 95 off just 50 balls. The right-hander dominated the bowling attack, smashing eight sixes and seven fours. He took the game away from the Riders in the 14th over, hammering Simarjeet Singh for 29 runs in a single over. Although he narrowly missed out on a deserved century, he had already put his team in complete control before being caught by Vaibhav Baisla off Ashish Meena.

The Strikers lost Bharat Sindhwani soon after, but there was no panic. Yash Bhatia continued his excellent form, bringing up a composed unbeaten half-century and guiding the chase with confidence. He ensured there were no further hiccups as North Delhi Strikers crossed the finish line.