Saudi Arabia Set To Host 2027 Football Asia Cup Following India’s Bid Withdrawal

<strong>Malaysia: </strong>Saudi Arabia is set to host the 2027 Asian Cup after India withdrew its bid. The Asian Football Confederation issued a statement Monday saying the All Indian Football Federation had withdrawn from the host selection process. No reason was published. <p></p> <p></p>The bids from India and Saudi Arabia had been shortlisted by the AFC's executive committee in October and the final decision was expected to be made at a regional congress in February. Saudi Arabia is now the only candidate to host the 2027 tournament. <p></p> <p></p>The 2023 Asian Cup will be played in Qatar after China withdrew as host. Qatar, which is hosting the ongoing World Cup, has already staged the Asian Cup twice. <p></p> <p></p>The Saudis started their World Cup campaign in Qatar with a stunning 2-1 upset win over Argentina, but didn't advance to the knockout stages after back-to-back losses to Poland and Mexico in Group C. Argentina topped the group and then edged Australia in the Round of 16 to qualify for the quarterfinals.