Dream11 Team Prediction Saurashtra vs Bengal Ranji Trophy 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Ranji Final Match SAU vs BEN Ranji Trophy 2019-20 in Rajkot: In the big-ticket Ranji Trophy 2019-20 final, Saurashtra, led by inspirational Jaydev Unadkat, will back themselves to win an elusive Ranji Trophy title at home but a buoyant Bengal will be no pushovers in what promises to be an absorbing title clash beginning on Monday. Both the teams are desperate to go all the way with Saurashtra reaching their fourth final in eight seasons while Bengal has not tasted success in the premier domestic event since the 1989-90 triumph.

While Bengal bulldozed over the mighty Karnataka in the semifinals, Saurashtra edged out Gujarat in a see-saw contest at the SCA Stadium, which is also the venue for the final. There will also be star power on display with Test regulars Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha joining the Saurashtra and Bengal squads respectively, having returned from New Zealand.

In fact, Pujara was very much Saurasthra’s 12th man with Unadkat being in constant touch with his senior teammate during the hard-fought semifinal. Now his physical presence in the all-important game will be a big boost to the side.

TOSS – The toss between Saurashtra and Bengal will take place at 9 AM (IST).

Time: 9.30 AM IST.

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Wicketkeeper – Avi Barot, Wriddhiman Saha

Batters Cheteshwar Pujara (C), Sheldon Jackson (VC), Harvik Desai, Manoj Tiwary

All-Rounders Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Prerak Mankad

Bowlers Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel

SAU vs BEN Probable Playing XIs

Saurashtra: Harvik Desai, Kishan Parmar, Cheteshwar Pujara, Avi Barot (wk), Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat (C), Chetan Shakariya.

Bengal: Koushik Ghosh, Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Shreevats Goswami, Arnab Nandi, Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumdar, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Akash Deep.

SAU vs BEN SQUADS

Saurashtra: Harvik Desai, Kishan Parmar, Avi Barot (wk), Vishvaraj Jadeja, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat (C), Chetan Sakariya, Cheteshwar Pujara, Snell Patel, Kamlesh Makvana, Parth Bhut.

Bengal: Abhishek Raman, Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Sudip Chatterjee, Arnab Nandi, Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumdar, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Wriddhiman Saha, Ashok Dinda, Koushik Ghosh, Boddupalli Amit.

