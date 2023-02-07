Saw Pathaan? Dinesh Karthik's Response To A Fan Shows He's A True SRKian

Dinesh Karthik is set to take on the commentary role as Rohit Sharma's Team India takes on Pat Cummins-led Australia in the four-match test series. The Border Gavaskar Trophy is currently the much-awaited cricketing clash. Dinesh Karthik started a "#AskDK" string on his Twitter in order to interact with fans ahead of the red-ball clash between the two cricket giants.

One fan used the hashtag to ask the wicket-keeper batter about the Bollywood movie Pathaan. He asked Dinesh if he has watched Pathaan or not. Dinesh Karthik has been a vocal admirer of renowned Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. He was even a part of his IPL franchise and Kolkata Knight Rider before joining Royal Challengers Bangalore last year.

His admiration for Shah Rukh Khan was visible in his reply to the question as well as he wrote "Yes. Loved pathaan. Biggest admirer @iamsrk. Only good wishes and love for him"

Yes . Loved pathaan . Biggest admirer @iamsrk Only good wishes and love for him ?#AskDK https://t.co/PeqOUnOGNq DK (@DineshKarthik) February 7, 2023

He previously wished Shah Rukh Khan good luck ahead of the release of Pathaan. The movie Pathaan went on to be a huge success at the box office as predicted by Dinesh Karthik. The fans were thrilled after watching Dinesh Karthik's response to the movie.

Karthik last played for Team India in the last T20 World Cup. He would once again return to action from IPL but ahead of watching him in red fans would be able to witness him from the commentary booth of IND vs AUS