SCC vs UC Dream11 Team Prediction, T20, Match 22: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Sharjah Ramadan T20, At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 09:45 IST

Best players list of SCC vs UC, SRK Cricket Club Dream11 Team Player List, UAE Champions Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between SRK Cricket Club vs UAE Champions will take place at 05:30 PM IST

Start Time: April 30, Sunday, 6:0 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

SCC vs UC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Muhammed Dawood, Haroon Altaf

Batters: Asad Ullah, Banty Nandy, Saqib Manshad

All-Rounders: Noor Saeed, Ajmal Khan

Bowlers: Said Rasool Khan, Maiwand Jalalzai, Rajesh Moily, Khan Mohammad

SCC vs UC Probable XI

SRK : Asad Ullah, Suliman Saeed, Saqib Khan(C), Muhammad Sagheer, Saqib Manshad, Majeed Ullah Khan, Said Rasool Khan, Muhammed Dawood(wk), Ajmal Khan, Khan Mohammad, Maiwand Jalalzai

UAE Champions: Banty Nandy, Manish Chouhan, Fayaz Dongaroan, Naseem Gill, Ranchit Rai, Tanishq Arora, Haroon Altaf(wk), , Manish Kumar-II(C), Zoaib Haider, Rajesh Moily, Noor Saeed