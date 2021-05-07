SCL vs CCMH, Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips

SCL vs CCMH, Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, St Lucia T10 Blast – Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For South Castries Lions vs Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, 9:00 PM IST, 7th May.

St. Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Team Prediction, Dream11 Guru Tips, SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team Prediction, SCL vs CCMH Fantasy Cricket Prediction game, SCL vs CCMH Probable XIs St. Lucia T10 Blast Match, Fantasy Cricket Prediction, South Castries Lions vs Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Fantasy Playing Tips – St. Lucia T10 Blast Match.

TOSS: The St. Lucia T10 Blast Match toss between South Castries Lions vs Central Castries Mindoo Heritage will take place at 8:30 PM IST – May 7.

Time: 9:0 PM IST.

Venue: Daren Sammy National Stadium, St Lucia.

SCL vs CCMH My Dream11 Team

Gaspard Prospere, Dwight Thomas, Johnson Charles, Wendell Inglis, Nixon Edmund, Shervon Leo, Jaden Elibox, Alleyn Prospere, Sanjay Hayle, Aaron Joseph, Dillan John

Captain – Sanjay Hayle, Vice-captain -Dilah John.

SCL vs CCMH Probable Playing XIs

South Castries Lions Noelle Leo(wk), Johnson Charles(c), Nixon Edmund, Wade Clovis, Wendell Inglis, Collinus Callendar, Kemrol Charles, Shervon Leo, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Aaron Joseph, Xavier Gabriel

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage Stephen Naitram(c), Gaspard Prospere(wk), Jaden Elibox, Alleyn Prospere, Dwight Thomas, Tyler Sookwa, Ephron Charles, Mc Kenny Clarke, Jemmi Mauricette, Sanjay Hayle, Dillan John

SCL vs CCMH Squads

South Castries Lions Johnson Charles (c), Avalinus Callendar, Wendell Inglis, Nixon Edmund, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Xavier Gabriel, Collinus Callendar, Kemrol Charles, Rumario Simmons, Wade Clovis, Shervon Leo, Noelle Leo (wk)

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage Dwight Thomas, Ephron Charles, Dillan John, Jemmi Mauricette, Keygan Arnold, Kyle Adonis, Rahym Joseph, Sanjay Hayle, Alleyn Prospere, Jaden Elibox, Stephen Naitram (c & wk), McKenny Clarke, Tyler Sookwa, Gaspard Prospere (wk).

