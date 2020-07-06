SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Tips And Predictions St Lucia T10 Blast: Top Picks, Full Squad South Castries Lions vs Central Castries Mindoo Heritage July 6 10 PM IST

SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team And Picks

SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Update: Cricket’s return in the Caribbean continues following the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. Vincy Premier League set the ball rolling last month. St Lucia T10 Blast will be the second such tournament getting underway amidst the health crisis. Ten teams are taking part in the tournament and have been divided into two groups of five each. The league starts from June 23 and the final will be played on July 8. All matches are to be played at the Daren Sammy International Stadium in St Lucia.

The ten participating teams of the league are Babonneau Leatherbacks, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Choiseul Clay Pots, Laborie Bay Royals, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Mabouya Constrictors, Mon Repos Stars, Soufriere Sulphur City, South Castries and Vieux Fort North Raiders.

South Castries Lions vs Central Castries Mindoo Heritage Toss Time: 9:30 PM IST

Match Start Time: 10:00 PM IST

Venue: The Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St Lucia

SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Top Picks

J Charles (c), S Naitram, D Sammy, T Simon, A Prospere, A Antoine (vc), K Charlermagne, T Edward, X Gabriel, K Arnold, D John.

SQUADS

South Castries Lions

Daren Sammy, Johnson Charles, Alex Antoine, Kester Charlermagne, Malcolm Monrose, Kemrol Charles, Noelle Leo, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Collinus Callender and Tonius Simon

Central Castries

Ackeem Auguste, Alleyn Prospere, Keygan Arnold, Alvin Prospere, Sanjay Hayle, Dillan John, Stephen Naitram, Gaspard Prospere, Keddy Lesporis, Jamaal James, Tyler Sookwa, Jaden Elibox, Jemmi Mauricette, Johnnel Eugene and Rahym Joseph.

