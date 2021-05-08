SCL vs VFNR, Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips St. Lucia T10 Blast

SCL vs VFNR, Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips St. Lucia T10 Blast – Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For South Castries Lions vs Vieux Fort North Raiders, 12:00 AM IST, 9th May.

St. Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Team Prediction, Dream11 Guru Tips and SCL vs VFNR Dream11 Team Prediction, SCL vs VFNR Fantasy Cricket Prediction game, SCL vs VFNR Probable XIs St. Lucia T10 Blast Match, Fantasy Cricket Prediction, South Castries Lions vs Vieux Fort North Raiders, Fantasy Playing Tips – St. Lucia T10 Blast Match.

TOSS: The St. Lucia T10 Blast Match toss between South Castries Lions vs Vieux Fort North Raiders will take place at 11:30 PM IST – May 9.

Time: 12:00 AM IST.

Venue: Daren Sammy National Stadium, St Lucia.

SCL vs VFNR My Dream11 Team

WICKET-KEEPER: J Charles

BATSMEN: T Gabriel, N Edmund, W Inglis

ALL-ROUNDERS: A Prince, E Sexius, S Leo, J Mann

BOWLERS: A Joseph, X Gabriel, J Williams

Captain – T Gabriel, Vice-captain – A Prince.

SCL vs VFNR Probable Playing XIs

South Castries Lions Collinus Callendar, Wendell Inglis, Johnson Charles(c), Shervon Leo, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Noelle Leo(wk), Nixon Edmund, Kemrol Charles, Wade Clovis, Aaron Joseph, Xavier Gabriel

Vieux Fort North Raiders: Curtly Johnny , Al Prince , Ricky Hippolyte , Ernell Sexius, Junior Peter , David Naitram , Chrislon Fanis , Chris Pamphile , Joshaun Mann , Kurt Edward , Shawn Auguste

SCL vs VFNR Squads

Vieux Fort North Raiders: Al Prince (C), Junior Peter (WK), Ernell Sexius, Chris Pamphile, Joshaun Mann, Curtly Jonny, David Naitram, Ricky Hippolyte, Kurt Edward, Shawn Auguste, Tariq Gabriel, Shaw Straker, Johann Williams, Stanislus Saltibus and Chrislon Fanis.

South Castries Lions Wade Clovis, Johnson Charles (c), Rumario Simmons, Avalinus Callendar, Noelle Leo (wk), Kemrol Charles, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Xavier Gabriel, Collinus Callendar, Wendell Inglis, Nixon Edmund, Aaron Joseph, Shervon Leo

Check Dream11 Prediction/ VFNR Dream11 Team/ SCL Dream11 Team/ Vieux Fort North Raiders Dream11 Team Prediction/ South Castries Lions Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – St. Lucia T10 Blast/ Online Cricket Tips and more.