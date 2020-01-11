Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Prediction, Big Bash League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 32 SCO vs HEA: The 2019 20 Big Bash League season or BBL|09 is the ninth season of the KFC Big Bash League, the professional men’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in Australia. The tournament started on 17 December 2019 and will conclude on 8 February 2020. The length of the season has been shortened compared to that from the last year while the number of matches would be increased from 59 to 61 from the previous season. The knock-outs have been revamped into a play-off system where the top two teams in the league will get a second chance to make it to the final even if they lose the first match in the play-offs. The play-off matches have all been given unique monikers, namely The Eliminator, The Qualifier, The Knock-Out, The Challenger followed by The Final. Melbourne Renegades are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat will take place at 12:10 PM (IST).

Time: 3:40 PM IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

My Dream11 Team

Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Liam Livingstone (C), Josh Inglis (WK), Matt Renshaw (VC), Mitchell Marsh, Tim David, James Pattinson, Fawad Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson

SCO vs HEA Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis (WK), Cameron Bancroft, Mitchell Marsh (C), Cameron Green, Chris Jordan, Tim David, Liam Guthrie/Joel Paris, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Fawad Ahmed

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn (C), Tom Banton, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Matt Renshaw, Ben Cutting, Jimmy Peirson (WK), Mitchell Swepson, Zahir Khan, Ben Laughlin

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh

Vice-captain Options: Tom Banton, Matt Renshaw

Squads

Brisbane Heat: Tom Banton, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn(c), Matt Renshaw, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson(w), Ben Cutting, Josh Lalor, Mitchell Swepson, Ben Laughlin, Zahir Khan, Matthew Willans, Cameron Gannon, James Pattinson, Sam Heazlett

Perth Scorchers: Josh Inglis(w), Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh(c), Cameron Bancroft, Tim David, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Fawad Ahmed, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson

