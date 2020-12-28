SCO vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Big Bash League 2020-21 Match 17 Adelaide Oval

SCO vs STR Dream11 Tips And Prediction BBL

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s SCO vs STR at Adelaide Oval: In the seventeenth match of the BBL, Perth Scorchers will be up against Adelaide Strikers. Scorchers are at the bottom of the points table as they are yet to register a win. Two of their three matches have resulted in losses while another produced no result. Strikers are fifth in the points table with two wins and as many defeats from four matches.

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SCO vs STR, Big Bash League – T20, Perth Scorchers Dream11 Team Player List, Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – SCO vs STR KFC Big Bash League – T20, Online Cricket Tips – Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers KFC Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Big Bash League 2020, Fantasy Tips – Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers

TOSS: The Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers will take place at 1:10 PM IST – December 28.

Time: 1.40 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval.

SCO vs STR My Dream11 Team

Alex Carey (captain), Jason Roy (vice-captain), Jake Weatherald, Ashton Turner, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh, Danny Briggs, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed

SCO vs STR Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner, Cameron Bancroft, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed

Adelaide Strikers: Jake Weatherald, Philip Salt, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey, Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Danny Briggs, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar

SCO vs STR Full Squads

Adelaide Strikers: Jake Weatherald, Philip Salt, Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Harry Nielsen (wk), Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Danny Briggs, Peter Siddle (captain), Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Ryan Gibson, Liam O Connor, Spencer Johnson, Liam Scott, Cameron Valente

Perth Scorchers: Josh Inglis (wk), Colin Munro, Joe Clarke, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (captain), Jhye Richardson, Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed, Kurtis Patterson, Joel Paris, Matthew Kelly, Corey Rocchiccioli, Sam Whiteman, Liam Guthrie, Jason Roy, Ashton Agar, Cameron Gannon, Liam Livingstone

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SCO Dream11 Team/ STR Dream11 Team/ Perth Scorchers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Big Bash League – T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.