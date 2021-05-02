SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ODD Match – Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Today’s Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women Match.

SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Scorchers Women will take on Typhoons Women in the second match of the Women’s Super Series ODD at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Sandymount on Sunday. Scorchers Women had won the first match against Typhoons Women by 14 runs and they will look to continue the good show. Typhoons Women, on the other hand, will aim to bounce back.

TOSS: The Women Super Series ODD Match toss between Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women will take place at 2:45 PM IST – May 2.

Time: 3:15 PM IST.

Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount.

SCO-W vs TYP-W My Dream11 Team

Shauna Kavanagh, Laura Delany, Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Rebecca Stokell, Sophie MacMahon, Cara Murray, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Jane Maguire, Ashlee King.

Captain – Gaby Lewis, Vice-captain – Ashlee King.

SCO-W vs TYP-W Probable Playing XIs

Scorchers Women Gaby Lewis (C), Leah Paul, Shauna Kavanagh (WK), Lara Maritz, Sophie MacMahon, Jenny Sparrow, Alana Dalzell, Kate McEvoy, Cara Murray, Christina Coulter, Ashlee King.

Typhoons Women Laura Delany (C), Rachel Delaney, Amy Hunter (WK), Rebecca Stokell, Orla Prendergast, Louise Little, Ava Canning, Zara Craig, Celeste Raack, Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire.

SCO-W vs TYP-W Squads

Scorchers Women Gaby Lewis (C), Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Shauna Kavanagh (WK), Anna Kerrison, Maria Kerrison, Ashlee King, Hannah Little, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Naomi Matthews, Caoimhe McCann, Kate McEvoy, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Una Raymond-Hoey and Jenny Sparrow.

Typhoons Women Laura Delany (C), Ava Canning, Zara Craig, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Sarah Forbes, Rebecca Gough, Amy Hunter (WK), Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell and Mary Waldron.

