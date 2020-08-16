Dream11 Team Prediction

SCO-W vs TYP-W Ireland Women’s Super 50 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women ODI Match Probable XIs at Pembroke Cricket Club, Dublin 3.30 PM IST August 16:

Ireland Women’s Super Cricket Series kicked off last week with Scorchers Typhoons Women game and now once again both the sides are ready to face off each other in this fifty overs format.

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club, Dublin.

My Dream11 Team

S Kavanah, G Lewis, R Gough and R Stokell, Leah Paul (VICE CAPTAIN), Rachel Delaney (CAPTAIN), Laura Delany, Orla Prendergast, Q Anwar, A Manan, S Singh

SCO-W vs TYP-W Probable Playing XIs

Scorchers Women: L Paul, G Lewis (C), S MacMahon, S Kavangah (wk), C MaCann, A Kerrison, A Dalzell, L McCarthy, H Little, M Kerrison, E McEvoy.

Typhoons Women: R Delany, R Stokell, L Delany (C), O Prendergast, A Hunter (wk), S Forbes, C Raack, F Sergent, J Maguire, G Dempsey, L Little.

