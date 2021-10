The skipper of Namibia, Gerhard Erasmus says that they will have a bowl first and adds that they have been chasing well and if we can do what we have done so far then we’ll be fine. Informs that there are no changes to the squad. Mentions that it was a great qualifying and now we have to hit the reset button and start again. On David Wiese, he says that Wiese is an integral part of the team and there are couple of other guys as well raring to go out there and perform. Adds that there is a lot of potential yet to be unleashed and ends by saying that the two teams play each other fairly often and know each other well.