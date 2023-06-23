Scotland vs United Arab Emirates, SCO vs UAE Dream 11 Fantasy Tips, Pitch And Weather Report, Probable Playing 11s, World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 12
Scotland vs UAE World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 12 (SCO vs UAE)- Match Time, Date And Venue
Match: Scotland (SCO) vs United Arab Emirates (UAE), ICC CWC Qualifier 2023, Match 12
Match Date: 23rd June 2023 (Friday)
Time: 9:00 A.M. (Local Time) 12:30 P.M. IST
Venue: Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo
Scotland vs UAE World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 12 (SCO vs UAE)- Pitch And Weather Report
The pitch at Bulawayo Athletic Club is a bowler's pitch. It will be challenging for the batters to adjust their batting style in order to score big runs. There is both bounce and turns for the pacers and spinners.
The maximum temperature in Bulawayo is predicted to reach 22 C with a humidity level of 62 percent.
Scotland vs UAE World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 12 (SCO vs UAE)- Probable Playing XIs
Scotland: Matthew Cross, Christopher McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Richie Berrington (captain), Tomas Mackintosh (wicketkeeper), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole
United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Vriitya Aravind (wicketkeeper), Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique
Scotland vs UAE World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 12 (SCO vs UAE)- Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Matthew Cross, Vriitya Aravind
Batters: George Munsey, Christopher McBride, Muhammad Waseem
All-rounders: Michael Leask, Rohan Mustafa, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Brandon McMullen
Bowlers: Mark Watt
Captain: Brandon McMullen
Vice-captain: Rohan Mustafa
