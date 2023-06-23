Scotland vs United Arab Emirates, SCO vs UAE Dream 11 Fantasy Tips, Pitch And Weather Report, Probable Playing 11s, World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 12

Advertisement

Updated: June 23, 2023 12:05 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Scotland (SCO) vs United Arab Emirates (UAE) Best Dream11 Prediction today match, Fantasy Team, Cricket Tips, Head to Head Stats, Playing 11s and Pitch Report: Best players list of SCO vs UAE, Scotland (SCO) vs United Arab Emirates (UAE) Dream11 Team Player List, Scotland Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, WC 2023, QC 2023 Dream11.

Scotland vs UAE World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 12 (SCO vs UAE)- Match Time, Date And Venue

Match: Scotland (SCO) vs United Arab Emirates (UAE), ICC CWC Qualifier 2023, Match 12

Match Date: 23rd June 2023 (Friday)

Time: 9:00 A.M. (Local Time) 12:30 P.M. IST

Venue: Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Scotland vs UAE World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 12 (SCO vs UAE)- Pitch And Weather Report

The pitch at Bulawayo Athletic Club is a bowler's pitch. It will be challenging for the batters to adjust their batting style in order to score big runs. There is both bounce and turns for the pacers and spinners.

The maximum temperature in Bulawayo is predicted to reach 22 C with a humidity level of 62 percent.

Scotland vs UAE World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 12 (SCO vs UAE)- Probable Playing XIs

Scotland: Matthew Cross, Christopher McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Richie Berrington (captain), Tomas Mackintosh (wicketkeeper), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Vriitya Aravind (wicketkeeper), Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

Scotland vs UAE World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 12 (SCO vs UAE)- Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Cross, Vriitya Aravind

Batters: George Munsey, Christopher McBride, Muhammad Waseem

All-rounders: Michael Leask, Rohan Mustafa, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Brandon McMullen

Bowlers: Mark Watt

Captain: Brandon McMullen

Vice-captain: Rohan Mustafa

 

 

