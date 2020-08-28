SD vs WCC, Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Darwin And District ODD: Southern Districts CC vs Waratah Cricket Club Full Squads And Fantasy Tips, August 29, 7:00 AM IST

SD vs WCC Dream11 Team and Picks

SD vs WCC Dream11 Picks: The Darwin and District ODD 2020 game between Tracy Village CC and Waratah Cricket Club on August 22 was won by the latter. Batting first, Waratah Cricket Club posted 270/9 in their allotted 50 overs courtesy Ashley Chandrasinghe’s 86. In response, Tracy Village CC lost wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for 107 in 35.2 overs. For Waratah Cricket Club, Himesh Silva and Samindra Madushan grabbed three scalps each.

SD vs WCC Toss Time – 6:30 AM IST

Match Time – 7:00 AM IST

Venue: Fred’s Pass, Darwin

SD vs WCC Dream11 Top Picks

Keepers: Isaac Conway, Daniel Mylius

Allrounders: Matt Hammond, Udara Weerasinghe (c)

Batsmen: James Seymour, Friday Kesteni, Corey Kelly (vc)

Bowlers: Samindra Madushan, Ryan Harvey, Dean Fry, Tristan Glover

SD vs WCC Full Squads

SD: T Pemble, R Harvey, D Fry, D Mylius, M Hammond, D Mulley, M Ninneman, L Markey, M Townsend, C Kelly, N Hangen, N Akers, C McEvoy, D Mullen, K Voelkl

WCC: I Conway, W Weerasinghe, P Sandanayake, R Vernon, F Kesteni, U Weerasinghe, J Seymour, C Campbell, D Ennis, T Glover, M Tahir, H Silva, I Gange, S Wijegunrathna, S Madushan

