SDT vs DCS Dream11 Team Prediction, T10, Match 30: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Sharjah Ramadan T10, At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 9:45 AM IST

Best players list of SDT vs DCS, SRK Diesel Trading Dream11 Team Player List, DCS Starlets Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

My Dream11 Team SDT vs DCS Dream11 Team Prediction Sharjah Ramadan T10 2023: Best players list of SDT vs DCS, SRK Diesel Trading Dream11 Team Player List, DCS Starlets Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between SRK Diesel Trading vs DCS Starlets will take place at 09:15 AM IST

Start Time: April 7, Friday, 09:45 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

SDT vs DCS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Vaibhav Vaswani

Batters: Shaurya Singh, Habib Ullah, Awais Ahmed-l, Dawood Khan

All-Rounders: Raizal Nadir, Shrey Sethi, Yug Sharma

Bowlers: Muhammad Asif-V, Angad Nehru, Muhammad Safdar

SDT vs DCS Probable XI

SRK Diesel Trading: Habib Ullah, Dawood Khan, Muhammad Sagheer, Muhammad Zakria, Rafi Ullah, Muhammad Safdar, Sukhwinder Singh-IV(wk), Mouhammad Dawood, Muhammad Asif-V, Muhammad Shahbaz(C), Awais Ahmed-l

DCC Starlets: Akshat Rai, Shaurya Singh, Rameez Shahzad, Aryan praveen, Farman Afridi, Raizal Nadir, Angad Nehru, Vaibhav Vaswani(wk), Shrey Sethi, Yug Sharma(C), Saad Abdullah