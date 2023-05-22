See You Next Season: LSG Post Cryptic Tweet After RCB's Exit From IPL 2023

New Delhi: Virat Kohli's record seventh IPL century went in vain on Sunday (May 21) as his 101 not out couldn't save RCB from getting the better of Gujarat Titans in the final league stage match of IPL 2023 which was played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. After Mumbai Indians humiliated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets in the first match of the Super Sunday, RCB need nothing less than a win to progress and after a short delay due to rain, RCB get the game going, but they couldn't save themselves from Shubman Gill's onslaught and suffer a crashing defeat by six wickets.

GT chased down the target of 198 runs in 19.1 overs for the loss of just four wickets. For the defending champions Shubman Gill top-scored by remaining not out on 104 runs from just 52 balls. He sealed the game with a six on the first legitimate delivery of 20th over. With the help of eighth six of his innings, Shubman completed his second back-to-back IPL century and also ended RCB's campaign in the IPL 2023.

The Faf du Plessis-led side which is still waiting for first IPL title in 16 years, finished sixth in the IPL 2023 points table. After RCB's campaign came to an end in the IPL 2023, fellow franchise Lucknow Super Giants took to Twitter to share a cheeky post for them. The Sanjeev Goenka-owned franchise which won one and lose another match against RCB in IPL 2023 posted, "Give it? Take it? Let's leave it. Well fought, @RCBTweets. See you next season."

Here's the tweet: