Selecting Suryakumar Yadav Ahead Of Sarfaraz Is Insult To Ranji: Fans React After Mumbaikar Ignored Again For Test Team

New Delhi: BCCI announced the squads for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against New Zealand and also for the first two Tests of the four match series against Australia. There are some big obvious names but Prithvi Shaw’s return in India’s squad is a big surprise.

Prithvi Shaw will be seen in blue jersey after 537 days. Another big surprise is to see Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan in the Test squad against Australia. Surya was picked as a replacement in the Test squad in the home series against England but this was the first time he was named in the starting Test squad.

Meanwhile fans doesn’t seem happy by the exclusion of Sarfaraz Khan, who didn’t find a spot in the squad for the two Tests vs Australia in Nagpur (February 9-13) and Delhi (February 17-21). He has scored 431 runs in five games for Mumbai in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. He scored 982 runs in the last season of Ranji trophy. But irrespective of these wonderful performances he was not included in the Indian squad.

Even though Ishan Kishan’s selection is still understandable in absence of KS Bharat and Rishabh Pant but preferring Suryakumar Yadav over Sarfaraz is bound to raise plenty of questions. Especially when the Indian team management, including captain Rohit Sharma, has gone public about not mixing formats when it comes to selecting teams.