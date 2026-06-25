‘Selection shouldn’t be about Virat or Rohit’: Sanjay Manjrekar’s strong message after Jaiswal ODI snub

India’s ODI squad for the upcoming England series has once again sparked debate, particularly around the opening combination. While the selectors have continued to back experienced players, some young performers who have impressed whenever given opportunities remain on the sidelines.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes one such player is Yashasvi Jaiswal, whose recent ODI performances make a strong case for a longer run in the team.

Jaiswal’s numbers make a strong argument

The left-handed opener has made the most of the limited opportunities he has received in the 50-over format. In his last three ODI innings, Jaiswal has registered two centuries, including an unbeaten hundred against Afghanistan in the third ODI of the recent series.

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Before that, he had also scored an unbeaten 116 against South Africa, underlining his ability to deliver at the international level.

Despite those performances, the youngster has not found a place in India’s squad for the ODI series against England, with the selectors continuing to place their trust in Rohit Sharma.

Speaking to TOI, Manjrekar admitted he felt the decision was tough on the young opener.

“Yashasvi has scored two hundreds in his last three ODIs. He made 116 not out against South Africa, then after a gap scored four and a hundred. Anyone opening in India’s strong ODI side will get opportunities, and Yashasvi has made the most of them. So yes, it is unfortunate and a bit harsh,” Manjrekar told TOI.

Questions over Rohit’s long-term role

While Manjrekar acknowledged Rohit Sharma’s stature and experience, he believes the selectors should be clear about their future plans.

The former cricketer said Rohit’s selection should ideally be linked to India’s preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

“If the selectors have picked Rohit, I hope it’s because they genuinely see him as part of the 2027 World Cup plans.“

Manjrekar also pointed out that selection decisions should not be influenced by a player’s reputation or standing within the game.

“We all know the culture around big-name players. Decisions are rarely as simple as judging on cricketing merit alone. That seems to be the case with Rohit too. If the selectors believe Rohit is part of the long-term plan, they should say so. But if he is being picked because they are not ready to drop him, then it reflects a problem Indian cricket has had for years. Selection should never be about what’s best for Virat, Rohit or Bumrah. It should always be about what’s best for Indian cricket,” Manjrekar said.

Manjrekar backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Apart from discussing India’s ODI squad, Manjrekar also shared his views on teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who recently found himself in the spotlight following an on-field altercation during an India A match against Sri Lanka A.

The former batter believes the 15-year-old has already learned from the experience and is mature enough to handle similar situations better in the future.

“He has learnt a lesson (after an altercation with a Sri Lanka A player). He seems a very aware and mature guy and will handle such situations much better in the future,” Manjrekar said.