SER vs BUL, ECN Bul 2023 series, Dream 11 Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing 11s, ECN Bulgaria 2023 series Match 3, Serbia vs Bulgaria Match at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Friday

Best players list of SER vs BUL, Serbia Dream11 Team Player List, Bulgaria Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Pitch Report, Playing 11, Friday, June 23, 2023.

Updated: June 23, 2023 10:05 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Serbia vs Bulgaria (SER vs BUL) Best Dream11 Prediction today match, Fantasy Team, Cricket Tips, Head to Head Stats, Playing 11s and Pitch Report: Best players list of SER vs BUL, Serbia vs Bulgaria Dream11 Team Player List, Serbia Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, ECN Bulgaria 2023, ECN Bulgaria 2023 Dream11.

Serbia vs Bulgaria ECN Bulgaria T20I Match 3

Match: Serbia vs Bulgaria, Match 3

Series: ECN Bulgaria T20I

Date: Friday, Jun-23, 2023

Time: 07:30 PM

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

Serbia vs Bulgaria (SER vs BUL), Match 3, National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia, Pitch And Weather Report

It is predicted that the weather in Sofia, Bulgaria, will be sunny. There are only 2% chances of rain. On the other hand, the pitch at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski isn't too favourable to bowlers. The batters have chances to score big runs. The team batting first at this venue has won 55% of its matches.

SER vs BUL Probable Playing XIs:

Bulgaria: Agagyul Ahmadhel, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Chris Lakov, Danyal Raja, Delrick Vinu, Gagandeep Singh, Huzaif Yousuf, Isa Zaroo, Saim Hussain, Zaid Soulat, Zain Asif

Serbia: Adrian Dunbar, Alexander Dizija, Alister Gajic, Bogdan Dugic, Matija Sarenac, Mene-Ejegi Ayo, Nicholas Johns-Wickberg, Robin Vitas, Slobodan Tosic, Vukasin Zimonjic, Wintley Burton

Serbia vs Bulgaria Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Saim Hussain (c)

Batters: Alexander Dizija (vc), Robin Vitas, Chris Lakov, Wintley Burton

All-rounders: Chris Lakov, Mene-Ejegi Ayo, Nicholas Johns-Wickberg

Bowlers: Adrian Dunbar, Alister Gajic, Gagandeep Singh

 

