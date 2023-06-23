SER vs BUL, ECN Bul 2023 series, Dream 11 Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing 11s, ECN Bulgaria 2023 series Match 3, Serbia vs Bulgaria Match at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Friday

Serbia vs Bulgaria (SER vs BUL), Match 3, National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia, Pitch And Weather Report

It is predicted that the weather in Sofia, Bulgaria, will be sunny. There are only 2% chances of rain. On the other hand, the pitch at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski isn't too favourable to bowlers. The batters have chances to score big runs. The team batting first at this venue has won 55% of its matches.