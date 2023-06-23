Advertisement

Serbia vs Bulgaria ECN Bulgaria T20I Match 3 -Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
Updated: June 23, 2023 9:16 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Serbia will lock horns against Bulgaria for match no. 3 in the ongoing ECN Bulgaria 2023 series at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Friday. Bulgaria currently sits at the top of the points table, whereas Serbia sits in the last spot.

If we take a look at the previous clash, Bulgaria won the last match by six wickets against Serbia.

Match: Serbia vs Bulgaria, Match 3

Series: ECN Bulgaria T20I

Date: Friday, Jun-23, 2023

Time: 07:30 PM

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

Serbia vs Bulgaria ECN Bulgaria T20I Match 3 Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia is a batting friendly pitch. Batters might give tough time to the bowlers. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 87 runs. The team batting first at this venue has won 55% of its matches.

Serbia vs Bulgaria ECN Bulgaria T20I Match 3 Weather Update

There is only 2% chance of precipitation, along with a humidity level of approximately 92%. Expect a moderate wind speed of 5 km/h as well.

Serbia vs Bulgaria ECN Bulgaria T20I Match 3 Live Streaming

LIVE streaming of Serbia vs Bulgaria ECN Bulgaria T20I Match 3 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of ECN Bulgaria T20I 2023 on any TV channel in India.

Squad:

Bulgaria: Agagyul Ahmadhel, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Chris Lakov, Danyal Raja, Delrick Vinu, Gagandeep Singh, Huzaif Yousuf, Isa Zaroo, Prakash Mishra, Rohit Dhiman, Saim Hussain, Vasil Hristov, Zaid Soulat, Zain Asif, Zeerak Chughtai

Serbia: Adrian Dunbar, Alexander Dizija, Alister Gajic, Bogdan Dugic, Mark Pavlovic, Matija Sarenac, Mene-Ejegi Ayo, Nemanja Zimonic, Nicholas Johns-Wickberg, Rahman Ademi, Robin Vitas, Slobodan Tosic, Vukasin Zimonjic, Wintley Burton

