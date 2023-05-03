SETBACK For LSG! KL Rahul To Miss IPL 2023 Match Against CSK, Krunal Pandya To Lead - Report

LSG skipper KL Rahul, who suffered a hamstring injury against RCB while fielding on Monday night, will miss the team's 10th league match of IPL 2023 on Wednesday (May 3).

New Delhi: After losing their last match of the IPL 2023 by 18 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore in front of their home fans, the Lucknow Super Giants suffered a big setback ahead of their next match against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday (May 3), when it was revealed that their star batter and team captain KL Rahul will miss the team's 45th match of the ongoing season. The 31-year-old star batter suffered a hamstring injury while chasing a ball during the LSG-RCB game. He didn't field after that and only came out to bat as the No. 11 batter during the 43rd match but was unable to take any runs.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Rahul's injury is very serious, and the BCCI has taken over his case fully. As per the BCCI and LSG sources, Rahul's further participation in the remaining matches of the IPL will be left to the decision of the BCCI and more on the medical team of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The LSG captain is still in Lucknow, where his team will take on MS Dhoni's CSK on Wednesday afternoon, but he will not be playing the game. Krunal Pandya, who led the side after Rahul suffered a hamstring injury, will captain against CSK.

KL is a centrally contracted player and is also in the 15-member Indian squad for the World Test Championship final against Australia, and that's why the BCCI and NCA intervened. According to the franchise's sources, Rahul and LSG will be guided by the NCA's advice from now on.

As per the report, Rahul is still writhing in pain and has swelling. The NCA and BCCI medical teams will have scans done or are in the process of doing them, and after the scan results, it will be known how grave Rahul's injury is. As of now, he is certain to miss a few games, and it won't be a surprise if he misses most of the remaining games for LSG.