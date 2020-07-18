Dream11 Team Hints

SGH vs SVW Dream11 ECS T10 League 2020 Frankfurt: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips SG Hainhausen vs SV Wiesbaden at 8:30 PM IST July 18:

Cricket returns in Czech Republic after the coronavirus pandemic brought the game to a screeching halt globally. The ECB Czech Super Series T10 League has a unique format. 16 teams are participating and have been split into four groups of four teams each. Each team in each group will play three round-robin matches. An eliminator playoff will be held between the 2nd and 3rd placed teams. The winner of this will lock horns with the topper in the group final. The winners of each group will then progress for the final weekend where they will square off for the title. The four groups have been assigned a weekend each. The matches will be broadcast live in Czech Republic and globally as well.

Toss: The toss between SG Hainhausen vs SV Wiesbaden will take place at 8 PM (IST).

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Frankfurt CC

My Dream11 Team

Mubashir, R. Ahmad, Raza Virk, Zadran, Rahimi, N. Ahmad, Y. Ahmad, Khan Zadran, Tariq Jan, M. Zadran, A. Zadran

SQUADS

SG Hainhausen (SGH): Muneeb Mubashir, Muneeb Ahmad, Rafeh Ahmad, Muhammad Zoaib Ali, Ali Raza Virk, Shah Wali Zadran, Waqar Ahmad Rana, Asad Manzoor Malik, Tahir Ahmad -Adil, Nasir Ahmad, Yasir Ahmed, Noman Ahmed Raja, Haroon Malik, Ali Imran, Atta-ul Quddoos, Karim Ahmad, Naeem Ahmad, Qasrani Imran Ahmad, Asrar Ahmad, Asif Wasim, Akakhel Tariq Jan

SV Wiesbaden (SVW): Shahan Agha, Malik Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran jr, Amin Khan, Mohammad Rahimi, Jawed Khan, Khalid Khan Zadran, Fayaz Khan Nasseri, Momin Zadran, Enamullah Zadran, Nasrullah Zadran, Abdullah Zadran

