SH vs CS Dream11 Tips And Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s MCA T20 Super Series 2020 Between Central Smashers vs Southern Hitters, Match 9 at Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur October 8, 11:30 AM IST Thursday

Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s MCA T20 Super Series 2020 Between Central Smashers vs Southern Hitters, Match 9 at Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur October 8, 11:30 AM IST Thursday:

The ninth match of the Malaysian Cricket Association T20 League 2020 will be played between the Southern Hitters and the Central Smashers at the iconic Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

The match starts at 11:30 AM local time (9:00 AM IST) (3:30 AM GMT) and will be streamed live on FanCode.

Below you can check the match details and Dream11 tips for SH vs CS.

TOSS TIME: The toss for the 9th match of MCA T20 Super Series 2020 between Central Smashers vs Southern Hitters will take place at 11:00 AM IST

Match Starts At: 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur

SH vs CS My Dream11 Team

Keeper Ammar Hazalan

Batters Ahmad Faiz, Anwar Arudin (c), Ainool Hafiz

All-Rounders Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Nazril Rahman, Syed Aziz

Bowlers Muhammad Wafeeq, Ajeb Khan, Vijay Unni, Anwar Rahman (vc)

SQUADS

Southern Hitters:

Syed Aziz (C), Ainool Hafiz, Mohamed Imam, Danyal Hafeez, Harinderjit Singh (WK), Ahmad Asby, Anwar Rahman, Mas Elysa, Zahied Fazal, Md Sulaiman Ali, Vijay Unni, Wan Amirul, Muhammad Hazriq Azmir, Arjoon Thillainathan, Siyadat Ramli, Aaryan Amin, Nik Nur Atiela

Central Smashers:

Ammar Hazalan, Ahmad Faiz, Anwar Arudin, Nazril Rahman, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Muhammad Shahid Bin Adzli, Muhammad Wafiq, Ajeb Khan, Rohit Vyas, Amirul Syahmi Rahmat Shah, Wan Julia, Janidu Himsara, Alam Khan bin Malik, Muhammad Hasif Hasif, Nazril Rahman, Unni Pravan Namit, Yash Jhaveri, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Fitri Sham, Alam Saif

