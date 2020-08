SH vs NS Dream11 Team Hints, Malaysian T10 Bash: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Southern Hitters vs Northern Strikers August 9, 5:10 PM IST

SH vs NS Dream11 Team Hints, Malaysian T10 Bash: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Southern H

SH vs NS Dream11 Tips And Prediction

The match between Western Warriors and Southern Hitters on Saturday (August 8) was won by the latter. After opting to bat first, Western Warriors lost wickets at regular intervals and were restricted to 95/9. Shafiq Sharif and Sharvin Muniandy scored 32 each, while Muhammad Gulraiz and Vijay Unni took two wickets apiece. In response, Southern Hitters rode on Aminuddin Ramly’s blistering 88* off 27 to seal the deal with eight wickets and 20 balls remaining. Ramly’s knock was studded with eight fours and as many maximums.

TOSS – 4:40 PM IST

Match Time: 5:10 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

SH vs NS My Dream11 Team

M Imam, A Ramly, S Idrus, N Rehman, V Singh (c), S Aziz (vc), M Gulraiz, Z Fazal, A Rahman, V Unni, H Ali

SH vs NS Full Squads

SH: Virandeep Singh (c), Haider Ali, Kevin Perera, Sulaiman Ali, Muhammad Gulraiz, Neville Liyanage, Rehan Mahmood, Ahmad Asby Tan Haris, Ainool Haqqiem, Aminuddin Ramli, Amir Azim Abd Shukor, Bhushan Save, Sachinu Hettige, Saifullah Malik, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Vijay Unni Suresh Unni.

NS: Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak (C), Abdul Rashid Ahad, Ahmad Zubaidi, Ainool Hafiz, Mohammad Nazril, Abdul Rahman, Mohsin Zaman, Muhammad Syaqir Suhaimei, Anwar Rahman, Ariff Jamaludeen, Ariff Ullah, Chandan Kumar, Haiqal Mohd Khair, Harinder Sekhon, Mohamed Imam, Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani, Zahid Fazal

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SH Dream11 Team/ NS Dream11 Team/ Southern Hitters Dream11 Team/ Northern Strikers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more