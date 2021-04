SHA vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi Dream11 Emirates D10 – T10 Match 30 11:00 PM IST, April 4 Sunday

SHA vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today's Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi

SHA vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS: The Emirates D10 Tournament match toss between Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will take place at 8:15 PM IST on April 4.

Time: 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah

SHA vs ABD My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Vritiya Aravind

Batsmen Osama Hassan, Fayyaz Ahmad (C), Muhammad Muzammil,

All-rounders Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Umair Ali (VC), Waqas Gohar

Bowlers Fayyaz Ahmed, Junaid Siddique, Adil Raza

SHA vs ABD Probable Playing XI

Abu Dhabi: Yodhin Punja, Kamran Atta (wk), Muhammad Muzammil, Osama Hassan Shah, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Adil Raza, Fayyaz Ahmed, Utkarsh Srivastava, Waqas Gohar, Ali Abid, Abdul Malik

Sharjah: Fayyaz Ahmad, Rameez Shahzad, Umair Ali, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rohan Mustafa, Khalid Shah, Aayan Khan, Junaid Siddique, Kashif Daud, Badiuzzama Sayed, Unaib Rehman

Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi Full Squads

Abu Dhabi: Yodhin Punja, Kamran Atta (wk), Muhammad Muzammil, Osama Hassan Shah, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Adil Raza, Fayyaz Ahmed, Utkarsh Srivastava, Waqas Gohar, Ali Abid, Abdul Malik, Mausif Khan, Riyan Mohammed, Mazhar Bashir

Sharjah: Fayyaz Ahmad, Rameez Shahzad, Umair Ali, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rohan Mustafa, Khalid Shah, Aayan Khan, Junaid Siddique, Kashif Daud, Badiuzzama Sayed, Unaib Rehman, Anish Ramgopal, Renjith Mani, Hafeez-ur-Rehman

