Shadab Khan Gets Married To Saqlain Mushtaq Daughter
The ace spinner missed the recently concluded series against New Zealand owing to an injury he picked up in the Big Bash League.
Karachi: Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan has entered a new phase of his life. Shadab has got married to veteran Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter. Taking to Twitter, Shadab informed his fans about his marriage. He didn't share any photos from the event but jokingly said that he would accept Salaamis from his fans if they are interested. "Alhamdulilah today was my Nikkah. It is a big day in my life and start of a new chapter. Please respect my choices and those my wife and our families. Prayers and love for all."However, if you want to send salami, I will send an account number."
Shadab Khan is one of the best cricketers going around in world cricket. The ace spinner missed the recently concluded series against New Zealand owing to an injury he picked up in the Big Bash League. Meanwhile, Shadab's Pakistan teammate Imam Ul Haq congratulated Shadab on his wedding while taking a hilarious dig. "Many congratulations Shaddy. Worried for Bhabhi though, Allah Pak unko himmat dein. (May Allah give her strength)," Imam commented on Shadab's post with a laughing emoji. Pacer Hasan Ali was also quick to congratulate Shadab Khan on his wedding. "Really happy for you mera dost in Sha Allah new chapter of life will bring more happiness and joy," wrote Hasan Ali.
Alhamdulilah today was my Nikkah. It is a big day in my life and start of a new chapter. Please respect my choices and those my my wife's and our families. Prayers and love for all pic.twitter.com/in7M7jIrREShadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) January 23, 2023
Many congratulations Shaddy Worried for Bhabhi though, Allah Pak unko himmat dein ?Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) January 23, 2023
Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter has stayed away from the limelight and there is not much information available about here. Shadab Khan has also requested for their privacy.
Alhamdulillah I got a new Life partner and today it's my Nikah happy to be a family of @76Shadabkhan ?#nikah #ShadabKhan pic.twitter.com/b5fMjTJ40CSana Saqlain (@sana__saqlain) January 23, 2023
Also Read
- Shadab Khan Gets Married To Saqlain Mushtaq Daughter
- 'Team To Announce Hony Do Pehly He Good Luck': Shadab Khan Trolls Pakistan Teammate On Instagram
- Rishabh Pant's Car Accident: Pakistan Stars Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan Pray For Pant's Speedy Recovery
- T20 World Cup 2022: Fans Flood Twitter Following Shakib Al Hasan's Controversial Dismissal During PAK Vs BAN
- T20 World Cup 2022: Shadab Khan Bursts Into Tears After Loss Against Zimbabwe- Watch Viral Video
Also Read More News ›
- Shadab Khan Gets Married To Saqlain Mushtaq Daughter
- 'Team To Announce Hony Do Pehly He Good Luck': Shadab Khan Trolls Pakistan Teammate On Instagram
- Rishabh Pant's Car Accident: Pakistan Stars Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan Pray For Pant's Speedy Recovery
- T20 World Cup 2022: Fans Flood Twitter Following Shakib Al Hasan's Controversial Dismissal During PAK Vs BAN
- T20 World Cup 2022: Shadab Khan Bursts Into Tears After Loss Against Zimbabwe- Watch Viral Video
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
23 Jan 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Match Abandoned
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
21 Jan 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 46 runs
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
21 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 8 wickets
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
18 Jan 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 3 wickets (D/L method)
Advertisement
COMMENTS