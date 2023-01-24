Shadab Khan Gets Married To Saqlain Mushtaq Daughter

Breaking News

    Karachi: Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan has entered a new phase of his life. Shadab has got married to veteran Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter. Taking to Twitter, Shadab informed his fans about his marriage. He didn't share any photos from the event but jokingly said that he would accept Salaamis from his fans if they are interested.

    "Alhamdulilah today was my Nikkah. It is a big day in my life and start of a new chapter.

    Please respect my choices and those my wife and our families. Prayers and love for all."However, if you want to send salami, I will send an account number."

    Shadab Khan is one of the best cricketers going around in world cricket. The ace spinner missed the recently concluded series against New Zealand owing to an injury he picked up in the Big Bash League.

    Meanwhile, Shadab's Pakistan teammate Imam Ul Haq congratulated Shadab on his wedding while taking a hilarious dig.

    "Many congratulations Shaddy. Worried for Bhabhi though, Allah Pak unko himmat dein. (May Allah give her strength)," Imam commented on Shadab's post with a laughing emoji.

    Pacer Hasan Ali was also quick to congratulate Shadab Khan on his wedding. "Really happy for you mera dost in Sha Allah new chapter of life will bring more happiness and joy," wrote Hasan Ali.

    Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter has stayed away from the limelight and there is not much information available about here. Shadab Khan has also requested for their privacy.

