Shafali Verma continues to enhance her reputation as one of the fiercest hitters in women’s cricket with yet another splendid knock in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Saturday. During India’s final Group A match against Sri Lanka Women, Shafali plays a blistering knock of 47 off 37 balls at a strike-rate of close to 140. Shafali’s knock was studded with seven boundaries and one six. With thaat, she has taken her overall tally to nine maximums in the quadrennial event which is underway in Australia.

The 16-year-old is now just one hit away from equalling captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s record of most sixes in a single edition of Women’s T20 World Cup. Harmanpreet had hit 10 shots over the rope in five matches in the 2018 edition of the tournament which was played in West Indies.

Shafali announced her emergence on the global stage by becoming the second-highest run-getter in the ongoing tournament. She has so far scored 161 runs in the tournament, hitting 18 fours and nine sixes in four matches at an astounding strike rate of 161. England’s Heather Knight is on the top of the list with 176 runs in three matches at an outstanding average of 88.

Riding on Shafali’s brilliance at the top of the order, India chased the 114-run target with more than five overs to spare in their last group match to defeat Sri Lanka by seven wickets at the Junction Oval on Saturday. Spinner Radha Yadav produced a career-best 4/23 to be adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

Power combined with skill makes Shafali Verma electrifying to watch… … over and over and over again ⚡ #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/0ZQUFFhcWF T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 28, 2020

“Shafali is someone who loves to play big shots, and we don’t want to stop her. She should continue doing the same and she should continue enjoying her game,” Harmanpreet said after the match.

India entered the semifinals with an all-win record as they led Group A with eight points from four games and the captain insisted it is important to continue the winning momentum.

“It’s really important to keep the momentum when you are winning games. You really work hard, so you can’t afford to lose that momentum. You can’t bowl same pace and lengths on these wickets, so you need to keep rotating the bowlers,” the Indian skipper added.