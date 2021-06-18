Shafali Verma starred for India with the bat as she hit a brilliant 96 on her Test debut against England at Bristol on Thursday. Ideally, she would have loved to have got four more runs to bring up her maiden Test century, but that was not to be.

In her 152-ball stay, the 17-year-old smashed 13 fours and two sixes to get India off to a great start. Eventually, in a bid to get to the century, Shafali went for a big shit and perished. She skied one from Kate Cross to hand Anya Shrubsole an easy catch.

She also stitched a crucial 167-run stand with Smriti Mandhana. After the day’s play, Shafali took to Twitter and expressed her views about her knock while thanking her fans, parents, and coaches.

“I would like to thank each and everyone of you for your kind words of support and for your wishes. It would not be possible to respond to each message individually. I am proud to be a part of this team and such wonderfully supportive teammates and support staff,” Shafali posted on her Twitter handle soon after the end of the second day’s play.

She tweeted: “I know my father, my family, my Association, my team and academy will miss those 4+ runs more than me but I will make it up to them on other occasions. They have all been a huge support!”

India Women were 187/5 at stumps on Day 2. After Shafali perished, India Women lost five wickets in a matter of 16 runs and 10 overs in what triggered a remarkable batting collapse.