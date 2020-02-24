After India’s 18-run win over Bangladesh on Monday in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 at WACA, Perth, veteran pacer Shikha Pandey said that the team management had given young opener Shafali Verma the license to play an attacking brand of cricket.

“We have not asked her (Verma) to change anything. She has been given free licence to play her fearless brand of cricket,” Pandey said.

Verma, who got India off to a rollicking start smashed a quickfire 17-ball 39 to power India to 142 for six. Her innings included four sixes and two fours.

Praising the teen sensation, Pandey said that she had not even started training to become a cricketer at the age of 16 and was glad to see fearless players in the side.

“She is amazing. At 16, I hadn’t even started training to become a cricketer. I’m very pleased to have such young fearless players in our team. It’s amazing to see them doing what they did for us,” she added.

Pandey, who chipped in with two wickets for 14 runs said that she was also impressed by top-order batswoman Jemimah Rodriguez and was confident the young duo is destined for bigger things in the future.

While Verma was the star of the show, 19-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues also impressed with a measured 34 from 37, and Pandey is confident the world will be seeing more of the same from the exciting young pair in Australia.

“There’s no baggage, that’s the biggest thing, and they express themselves so well in the team,” the 30-year-old said.

Pandey felt 142 was a good score and they could defend it with the bowling unit India had.

“We thought we had a great score on the board to defend today because we believe in our bowling department. We knew it would be a tough target for them to reach,” she concluded.

India will now lock horns with New Zealand in their next fixture on February 27 at Melbourne.