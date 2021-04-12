Shah Rukh Khan may not have been there in Chennai in flesh and blood due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, but the KKR owner made sure he lauded his troops after they registered their 100th IPL win on Sunday. The Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders registered a well-fought 10-run win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad to get their campaign off to a winning start. King Khan as the popularly known seemed to be elated with the result as he took to Twitter and hailed the side.

SRK also had a special mention for Harbhajan Singh who made his debut for the franchise.

Shah Rukh wrote, “Good to hav our 100th IPL match win. Well done boys…@KKRiders @prasidh43 @DineshKarthik @NitishRana_27 #Rahul @Russell12A @harbhajan_singh ( good to see u even if briefly )@Sah75official @patcummins30 actually all were so good to watch.”