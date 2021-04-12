Shah Rukh Khan may not have been there in Chennai in flesh and blood due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, but the KKR owner made sure he lauded his troops after they registered their 100th IPL win on Sunday. The Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders registered a well-fought 10-run win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad to get their campaign off to a winning start. King Khan as the popularly known seemed to be elated with the result as he took to Twitter and hailed the side. <p></p> <p></p>SRK also had a special mention for Harbhajan Singh who made his debut for the franchise. <p></p> <p></p>Shah Rukh wrote, "Good to hav our 100th IPL match win. Well done <a href="mailto:boys...@KKRiders">boys...@KKRiders</a> @prasidh43 @DineshKarthik @NitishRana_27 #Rahul @Russell12A @harbhajan_singh ( good to see u even if briefly )@Sah75official @patcummins30 actually all were so good to watch." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Good to hav our 100th IPL match win. Well done boys...<a href="https://twitter.com/KKRiders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KKRiders</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/prasidh43?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@prasidh43</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DineshKarthik?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DineshKarthik</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NitishRana_27?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NitishRana_27</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rahul?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rahul</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Russell12A?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Russell12A</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/harbhajan_singh?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@harbhajan_singh</a> ( good to see u even if briefly )<a href="https://twitter.com/Sah75official?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sah75official</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/patcummins30?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@patcummins30</a> actually all were so good to watch.</p> <p></p> Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) <a href="https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1381301821256261636?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 11, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p>