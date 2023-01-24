Shah Rukh Khan's Praise For Rohit Sharma Sets Internet On Fire

India skipper Rohit Sharma ended his century drought and whacked a blazing 83-ball ton against New Zealand. As soon as Rohit reached his 30th ton, social media went berserk with fans going gala over the return to form of the Hitman. This was Rohit Sharma's first hundred in nearly three years.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill also continued his dream run and whacked yet another century in the series. Gill had also scored a blazing 208 in the first ODI. The twin ton has put India in a great position to win the third ODI and clean sweep the series. The Men in Blu are 231/2 in the 29th over at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, ahead of the match, a fan questioned Badshah of Bollywood Shahruk Khan to describe Rohit Sharma. The actor, who is all set for his new release Pathaan, gave a heart melting reply. Shah Rukh Khan said, "Rohit is all grace and brilliant. Have shared some really sweet personal moments with him."

Meanwhile Twitter went berserk as soon as the tweet went viral. Here are some of the tweets.