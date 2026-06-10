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Shahbaz Ahmed stars with bat and ball as Shrachi Rarh Tigers register comfortable win

Shrachi Rarh Tigers defeated Sobisco Smashers Malda by five wickets in the Bengal T20 League season 3. Scroll down to read the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 10, 2026, 06:56 PM IST

Published On Jun 10, 2026, 06:56 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 10, 2026, 06:56 PM IST

Shrachi Rarh Tigers defeat Sobisco Smashers Malda by five wickets

Shrachi Rarh Tigers defeat Sobisco Smashers Malda by five wickets in Bengal T20 league season 3

Riding on a dominant all-round performance from Shahbaz Ahmed, Shrachi Rarh Tigers defeated Sobisco Smashers Malda by five wickets in the Bengal T20 League Season 3 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.

Shahbaz Ahmed leads Shrachi Rarh Tigers to dominant victory

Asked to bat first, Sobisco Smashers Malda lost wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bowled out for 117 in 19.4 overs. Vikas Singh Sr top-scored with 33 off 22 deliveries, while the rest of the batting line-up struggled to build substantial partnerships.

Shahbaz starred with the ball, returning impressive figures of 4/15, while Rohit Kumar and Dipanjan Mukherjee chipped in with two wickets apiece to keep the opposition under pressure throughout the innings.

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In reply, Shrachi Rarh Tigers chased down the target comfortably, reaching 118/5 in 16 overs. Shahbaz capped off a memorable outing with a brisk 31 off 18 balls, while Saurabh Kumar Singh contributed a steady 29 off 30 deliveries to help steer his side to victory.

The Bengal T20 League is in its Season 3 and is organised under the aegis of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). The league features eight city-based franchises representing the breadth of West Bengal – Adamas Howrah Warriors, Novus Royals Purulia, Kolkata Royal Tigers, Murshidabad Kings and Kueens, Rashmi Nes Medinipur Wizards, Servotech Siliguri Strikers, Shrachi Rarh Tigers, and Sobisco Smashers Malda – competing across men’s and women’s competitions.

Men’s matches are held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, with women’s matches at the JU Salt Lake Campus, Kolkata. Season 3 is anchored by the theme Ebar Jombe Khela! – a rallying cry that captures the league’s spirit: fierce, uncompromising, and unmistakably Bengal.

Brief score:

Sobisco Smashers Malda 117 all out in 19.4 overs (Vikas Singh Sr 33; Shahbaz Ahmed 4-15) lost to Shrachi Rarh Tigers 118/5 in 16 overs (Shahbaz 31, Saurabh Kumar Singh 29) by 5 wickets

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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