Karachi: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been under fire after his side suffered a crushing 3-0 defeat to England at home. Pakistan lost the first Test in Rawalpindi by 74 runs before going down in Multan by 26 runs. England then completed a clean sweep after beating Pakistan by 8 wickets in the final Test in Karachi.

The defeat meant that Pakistan slipped to seventh in the WTC points table. This was Pakistan’s 4th successive defeat at home, including one against Australia in the previous series. Babar Azam had a decent series with the bat as he scored 348 runs, including a century but his leadership came under the scanner following the miserable result.

However, Babar is getting all the support from his teammates. Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi took to Twitter soon after the loss in the Karachi Test and hailed Babar as Pakistan’s pride.

“Babar Azam hamari or Pakistan ki Shan, jaan or pehchan hai. Wo Hamara kaptaan hai or rahe ga. Kuch or #sochnabhimanah hai. Please support this team. Yahi team hame jitaye gi bhi. Kahani abhi Khatam nahi howi. (Babar is our pride, he is our captain and will always stay our leader. Please support the team. The story is not done yet,” tweeted Afridi.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will next play New Zealand at home in a two match Test series starting December 26. Shaheen will not be part of the series as he continues to recover from the ankle injury he picked up in the Asia Cup 2022.