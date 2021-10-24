<strong>Dubai:</strong> Young Shaheen Shah Afridi came up with the goods on the big day as he knocked off the Indian openers - Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul - in Dubai on Sunday to give an early advantage to Pakistan in the high-voltage game. He got the ball to come back in and that is what did the Indian openers. Now, after his stupendous show - fans on social media are comparing him to the legendary Wasim Akram. <p></p> <p></p>Here is how fans reacted: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Shaheen Afridi reminds me of Wasim Akram. He's fast, accurate, lethal. And is quite a looker too.</p> <p></p> Ashok Lalla (@ashoklalla) <a href="https://twitter.com/ashoklalla/status/1452280750594797574?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 24, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Wasim Akram</p> <p></p>Mohamad Amir <p></p> <p></p>&amp; <p></p> <p></p>Now Shaheen Afridi. <p></p> <p></p>Pakistani Left arm Fast Bowlers are Just &#x1f525;&#x1f525;&#x1f525; <p></p> <p></p>U need special Talent to Play these unplayable Yorkers &amp; Inswingers. <p></p> <p></p>Game on &#x1f525;&#x1f525;&#x1f525;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/indiaVsPakistan?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#indiaVsPakistan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PakVsInd?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PakVsInd</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamIndia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamIndia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/worldT20?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#worldT20</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ICCT20WorldCup2021?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ICCT20WorldCup2021</a> <p></p> <p></p> Deepak Singh Kushwah (@its_dsk) <a href="https://twitter.com/its_dsk/status/1452280142672404489?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 24, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Shaheen Afridi is a bit like Chaminda Vaas and Wasim Akram. Quite a lot of potential! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvPAK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvPAK</a></p> <p></p> Sayantan | &#x26bd;&#x1f94a;&#x1f9d8;&#x1f3fb; (@san_footy) <a href="https://twitter.com/san_footy/status/1452279825176072193?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 24, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Shaheen Afridi looks like the legend Wasim Akram <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvPAK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvPAK</a></p> <p></p> Vidyadhar/ &#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3; (@Vidyadarc) <a href="https://twitter.com/Vidyadarc/status/1452279052975452181?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 24, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Did Wasim Akram come out of retirement? What a bowler, Shaheen Afridi &#x1f525;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/shaheenafridi?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#shaheenafridi</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvPAK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvPAK</a></p> <p></p> Sahil Bakshi (@SBakshi13) <a href="https://twitter.com/SBakshi13/status/1452278994112552980?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 24, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Afridi has now picked up most wickets in T20Is since 2019 in powerplays. He has 48 wickets to his name in that period - just goes to show his impact in the side.