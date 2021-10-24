Dubai: Young Shaheen Shah Afridi came up with the goods on the big day as he knocked off the Indian openers – Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul – in Dubai on Sunday to give an early advantage to Pakistan in the high-voltage game. He got the ball to come back in and that is what did the Indian openers. Now, after his stupendous show – fans on social media are comparing him to the legendary Wasim Akram.

Here is how fans reacted:

Afridi has now picked up most wickets in T20Is since 2019 in powerplays. He has 48 wickets to his name in that period – just goes to show his impact in the side.